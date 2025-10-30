DeFAI (DEFAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00974805$ 0.00974805 $ 0.00974805 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.69% Price Change (1D) +4.79% Price Change (7D) +22.92% Price Change (7D) +22.92%

DeFAI (DEFAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DEFAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DEFAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00974805, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DEFAI has changed by +0.69% over the past hour, +4.79% over 24 hours, and +22.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFAI (DEFAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 72.92K$ 72.92K $ 72.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 78.66K$ 78.66K $ 78.66K Circulation Supply 927.05M 927.05M 927.05M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFAI is $ 72.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEFAI is 927.05M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 78.66K.