Daku V2 (DAKU) real-time price is $0.126067. Over the past 24 hours, DAKU traded between a low of $ 0.121538 and a high of $ 0.128434, showing active market volatility. DAKU's all-time high price is $ 0.152985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02737318.
In terms of short-term performance, DAKU has changed by +2.38% over the past hour, +1.80% over 24 hours, and +8.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Daku V2 is $ 75.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAKU is 600.00M, with a total supply of 599999752.039898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.64M.
During today, the price change of Daku V2 to USD was $ +0.00223005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Daku V2 to USD was $ +0.0118308710.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Daku V2 to USD was $ +0.0315477750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Daku V2 to USD was $ +0.07784175733616807.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00223005
|+1.80%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0118308710
|+9.38%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0315477750
|+25.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.07784175733616807
|+161.41%
DAKU V2 is the fearless next chapter of the original Web3 watchdog, built on the Solana blockchain. More than just a memecoin, it’s a mission-driven movement aimed at protecting investors in the often chaotic world of decentralized finance. Upgraded from its first version, DAKU V2 is designed to actively detect scams, expose rugpulls, and stand guard over the crypto community. It acts as a decentralized guardian, promoting transparency, integrity, and investor safety across the Solana ecosystem.
Powered by its passionate community, DAKU V2 evolves with every block to stay ahead of bad actors. In a space where trust is fragile and hype often outweighs substance, DAKU V2 is a signal of strength, accountability, and unity. It isn’t just another token — it’s a statement: that honesty and vigilance still matter in crypto. Join the DAKU V2 mission and be part of a smarter, safer, and more secure Web3 future.
