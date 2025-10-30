Daku V2 (DAKU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.121538 $ 0.121538 $ 0.121538 24H Low $ 0.128434 $ 0.128434 $ 0.128434 24H High 24H Low $ 0.121538$ 0.121538 $ 0.121538 24H High $ 0.128434$ 0.128434 $ 0.128434 All Time High $ 0.152985$ 0.152985 $ 0.152985 Lowest Price $ 0.02737318$ 0.02737318 $ 0.02737318 Price Change (1H) +2.38% Price Change (1D) +1.80% Price Change (7D) +8.13% Price Change (7D) +8.13%

Daku V2 (DAKU) real-time price is $0.126067. Over the past 24 hours, DAKU traded between a low of $ 0.121538 and a high of $ 0.128434, showing active market volatility. DAKU's all-time high price is $ 0.152985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02737318.

In terms of short-term performance, DAKU has changed by +2.38% over the past hour, +1.80% over 24 hours, and +8.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Daku V2 (DAKU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 75.64M$ 75.64M $ 75.64M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 75.64M$ 75.64M $ 75.64M Circulation Supply 600.00M 600.00M 600.00M Total Supply 599,999,752.039898 599,999,752.039898 599,999,752.039898

The current Market Cap of Daku V2 is $ 75.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAKU is 600.00M, with a total supply of 599999752.039898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.64M.