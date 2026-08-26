CyreneAI Price Today

The live CyreneAI (CYAI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CYAI.

CyreneAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 91,305, with a circulating supply of 999.81M CYAI. During the last 24 hours, CYAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0024492, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CYAI moved -0.12% in the last hour and +70.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CyreneAI (CYAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 91.31K$ 91.31K $ 91.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.31K$ 91.31K $ 91.31K Circulation Supply 999.81M 999.81M 999.81M Total Supply 999,811,942.752025 999,811,942.752025 999,811,942.752025

The current Market Cap of CyreneAI is $ 91.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CYAI is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999811942.752025. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.31K.