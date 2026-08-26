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The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.104379 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 32,887 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cyclo cysFLR price today is 0.104379 USD.CYSFLR market cap is 32,887 USD. Track real-time CYSFLR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Cyclo cysFLR Logo

Cyclo cysFLR Price (CYSFLR)

Unlisted

1 CYSFLR to USD Live Price:

$0.103887
$0.103887$0.103887
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:53:14 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR Price Today

The live Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) price today is $ 0.104379, with a 1.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current CYSFLR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.104379 per CYSFLR.

Cyclo cysFLR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,887, with a circulating supply of 315.09K CYSFLR. During the last 24 hours, CYSFLR traded between $ 0.092301 (low) and $ 0.12639 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.433467, while the all-time low was $ 0.085062.

In short-term performance, CYSFLR moved +0.17% in the last hour and +13.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 48.07.

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Market Information

$ 32.89K
$ 32.89K$ 32.89K

$ 48.07
$ 48.07$ 48.07

$ 32.89K
$ 32.89K$ 32.89K

315.09K
315.09K 315.09K

315,088.4583867041
315,088.4583867041 315,088.4583867041

The current Market Cap of Cyclo cysFLR is $ 32.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 48.07. The circulating supply of CYSFLR is 315.09K, with a total supply of 315088.4583867041. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.89K.

Cyclo cysFLR Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.092301
$ 0.092301$ 0.092301
24H Low
$ 0.12639
$ 0.12639$ 0.12639
24H High

$ 0.092301
$ 0.092301$ 0.092301

$ 0.12639
$ 0.12639$ 0.12639

$ 0.433467
$ 0.433467$ 0.433467

$ 0.085062
$ 0.085062$ 0.085062

+0.17%

-1.05%

+13.40%

+13.40%

Price Prediction for Cyclo cysFLR

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CYSFLR in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cyclo cysFLR could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cyclo cysFLR will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CYSFLR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Cyclo cysFLR Price Prediction.

What is Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR)

Cyclo rethinks leverage from first principles.

Instead of following the traditional DeFi pattern of lending pools, interest rates, and liquidations, Cyclo creates a simple primitive: the ability to lock collateral (like sFLR or WETH) and mint cy* tokens (like cysFLR or cyWETH) that can trade between $0 and $1.

This design leads to a natural market for leverage. When demand for leverage is high, users lock their collateral and sell cy* tokens, increasing supply and lowering its price. When traders want to unwind positions, they buy back cy* tokens to unlock their collateral, creating demand that drives the price up.

This cycle repeats naturally without any governance decisions, interest rates, or forced liquidations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Flare Network EcosystemSynthetic

About Cyclo cysFLR

How much is Cyclo cysFLR worth right now?

Cyclo cysFLR is currently trading at $0.104379, with a price movement of -1.05% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is CYSFLR going up or down today?

CYSFLR has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Flare Network Ecosystem,Synthetic ecosystem.

How popular is Cyclo cysFLR today?

The token has recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling CYSFLR.

What makes Cyclo cysFLR different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Flare Network Ecosystem,Synthetic category and built on the -- network, CYSFLR offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much CYSFLR exists in the market?

There are 315088.4583867041 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Cyclo cysFLR's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is $0.433467, while its lowest point (ATL) is $0.085062, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cyclo cysFLR

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:53:14 (UTC+8)

Cyclo cysFLR (CYSFLR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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