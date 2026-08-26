CyberKongz Price Today

The live CyberKongz (KONG) price today is $ 0, with a 4.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current KONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per KONG.

CyberKongz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 276,596, with a circulating supply of 385.50M KONG. During the last 24 hours, KONG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.020097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, KONG moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 144.46.

CyberKongz (KONG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.60K$ 276.60K $ 276.60K Volume (24H) $ 144.46$ 144.46 $ 144.46 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 717.50K$ 717.50K $ 717.50K Circulation Supply 385.50M 385.50M 385.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CyberKongz is $ 276.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 144.46. The circulating supply of KONG is 385.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 717.50K.