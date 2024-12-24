CyberDEX Price (CYDX)
The live price of CyberDEX (CYDX) today is 0.01205321 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.81M USD. CYDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CyberDEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.75K USD
- CyberDEX price change within the day is +1.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 233.08M USD
During today, the price change of CyberDEX to USD was $ +0.00022229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CyberDEX to USD was $ -0.0055570324.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CyberDEX to USD was $ -0.0071939125.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CyberDEX to USD was $ -0.03274735100250084.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00022229
|+1.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0055570324
|-46.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0071939125
|-59.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03274735100250084
|-73.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of CyberDEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
+1.88%
-24.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CyberDEX is a decentralised perpetual swaps trading platform functioning on Optimism. The exchange is powered by Synthetix which - by its unique model - allows traders to tap into huge liquidity pools and carry out trades with minimum slippage and market impact. This is done by leveraging Synthetix debt pool (a massive pool of liquidity) that ensures execution in size at the closest price level to the order with minimal impact to the markets traded. This model is sustained by the liquid and immutable stablecoin, sUSD, which is quoted against the tradable synthetic assets with their prices matching the underlying assets using decentralised data oracles such as “Chainlink” and “Pyth”.
