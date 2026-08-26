The live CryptoTwitter (CT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CT.

CryptoTwitter currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,053, with a circulating supply of 365.39T CT. During the last 24 hours, CT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CryptoTwitter (CT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.05K$ 24.05K $ 24.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.05K$ 24.05K $ 24.05K Circulation Supply 365.39T 365.39T 365.39T Total Supply 365,386,617,983,886.0 365,386,617,983,886.0 365,386,617,983,886.0

The current Market Cap of CryptoTwitter is $ 24.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CT is 365.39T, with a total supply of 365386617983886.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.05K.