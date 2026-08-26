CryptoCart Price Today

The live CryptoCart (CART) price today is $ 0.276111, with a 2.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current CART to USD conversion rate is $ 0.276111 per CART.

CryptoCart currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 276,111, with a circulating supply of 1.00M CART. During the last 24 hours, CART traded between $ 0.271034 (low) and $ 0.282013 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 27.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.01512241.

In short-term performance, CART moved +0.28% in the last hour and +20.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 66.27.

CryptoCart (CART) Market Information

Market Cap $ 276.11K$ 276.11K $ 276.11K Volume (24H) $ 66.27$ 66.27 $ 66.27 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 276.11K$ 276.11K $ 276.11K Circulation Supply 1.00M 1.00M 1.00M Total Supply 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0 1,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CryptoCart is $ 276.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.27. The circulating supply of CART is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 276.11K.