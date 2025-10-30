Crypto Factor (CFR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01296368 24H High $ 0.01401646 All Time High $ 0.0402748 Lowest Price $ 0.01107902 Price Change (1H) -2.34% Price Change (1D) +3.85% Price Change (7D) +3.10%

Crypto Factor (CFR) real-time price is $0.01362723. Over the past 24 hours, CFR traded between a low of $ 0.01296368 and a high of $ 0.01401646, showing active market volatility. CFR's all-time high price is $ 0.0402748, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01107902.

In terms of short-term performance, CFR has changed by -2.34% over the past hour, +3.85% over 24 hours, and +3.10% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Crypto Factor (CFR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.37M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.37M Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Crypto Factor is $ 1.37M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CFR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.37M.