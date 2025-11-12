Crypto Factor is a Web3 infrastructure platform focused on building token and data ecosystems. It provides modular infrastructure for token issuance, liquidity deployment, on-chain entities, and treasury management, as well as mechanisms such as staking, vesting, and asset-backing. The platform is powered by the Crypto Factor Token (CFR), which is used for fees, staking, and ecosystem operations. CFR is live on Polygon and actively traded on the QuickSwap decentralised exchange, establishing cross-chain market access. Through its InterChain protocol, Crypto Factor connects multiple blockchains including Partisia, Polygon, and DeFiChain, enabling secure cross-chain value transfer and interoperability. The project has been supported by grants from the Partisia Blockchain Foundation and Polygon Labs.