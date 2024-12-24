Crypterium Price (CRPT)
The live price of Crypterium (CRPT) today is 0.01498614 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.27M USD. CRPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Crypterium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 553.48 USD
- Crypterium price change within the day is +3.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.97M USD
During today, the price change of Crypterium to USD was $ +0.00052419.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Crypterium to USD was $ -0.0081225523.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Crypterium to USD was $ -0.0019621937.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Crypterium to USD was $ +0.004707510721602926.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00052419
|+3.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0081225523
|-54.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019621937
|-13.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.004707510721602926
|+45.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Crypterium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.13%
+3.62%
-22.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Crypterium is revolutionary digital mobile cryptobank. Crypterium is aiming on provision of comprehensive vertical integrated services, considering collaboration with other cryptocurrency solutions and teams of blockchain enthusiasts.
