CorgiAI Price (CORGIAI)
The live price of CorgiAI (CORGIAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 276.35M USD. CORGIAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CorgiAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 226.01K USD
- CorgiAI price change within the day is -1.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 343.53B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CORGIAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CORGIAI price information.
During today, the price change of CorgiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CorgiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CorgiAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CorgiAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.60%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CorgiAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-1.59%
-20.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? CorgiAI is a community driven AI project centered around the creation of a tight knitted community. In CorgiAI, we would like to combine the best of AI with web3 capabilities and allow users to explore the limitless potential of AI technology. What makes your project unique? We are the first project on Cronos Chain to build with AI technology. We have ambitious plans to launch various features with the aid of AI Image Generative Tool and Chatbots so that our users can try out these tools while having fun and earning yields on our platform. History of your project. Our project was officially launched in Jun 2023 along with the ICO of our native token via VVS Finance. We are currently incubated in Cronos Labs Accelerator Program. What’s next for your project? We are in preparation to launch several features to expand the utility of $CORGIAI and to allow users exploring AI image generation technology. What can your token be used for? Currently, it is equipped with staking capability. However, in a near feature, it will be used for a wide range of features on our platform such as redeeming credits for generating images with AI.
