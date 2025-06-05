COAT DOG Price (COAT)
The live price of COAT DOG (COAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 516.98K USD. COAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key COAT DOG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- COAT DOG price change within the day is -0.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 98.58B USD
Get real-time price updates of the COAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COAT price information.
During today, the price change of COAT DOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COAT DOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COAT DOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COAT DOG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.68%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COAT DOG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
-0.68%
-3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Coat Dog Token is a meme token deployed on the Base blockchain with Clanker platform. It's designed to be fun and community-driven, with a simple meme image generator that lets users create their own Coat Dog memes. As part of the token's mechanics, 0.4% of all fees collected through the Clanker platform are used to burn Coat Dog tokens, reducing supply over time. The project combines meme culture with basic utility, aiming to grow through community creativity and Clanker platform support.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 COAT to VND
₫--
|1 COAT to AUD
A$--
|1 COAT to GBP
￡--
|1 COAT to EUR
€--
|1 COAT to USD
$--
|1 COAT to MYR
RM--
|1 COAT to TRY
₺--
|1 COAT to JPY
¥--
|1 COAT to RUB
₽--
|1 COAT to INR
₹--
|1 COAT to IDR
Rp--
|1 COAT to KRW
₩--
|1 COAT to PHP
₱--
|1 COAT to EGP
￡E.--
|1 COAT to BRL
R$--
|1 COAT to CAD
C$--
|1 COAT to BDT
৳--
|1 COAT to NGN
₦--
|1 COAT to UAH
₴--
|1 COAT to VES
Bs--
|1 COAT to PKR
Rs--
|1 COAT to KZT
₸--
|1 COAT to THB
฿--
|1 COAT to TWD
NT$--
|1 COAT to AED
د.إ--
|1 COAT to CHF
Fr--
|1 COAT to HKD
HK$--
|1 COAT to MAD
.د.م--
|1 COAT to MXN
$--