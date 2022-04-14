COAT DOG (COAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COAT DOG (COAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COAT DOG (COAT) Information Coat Dog Token is a meme token deployed on the Base blockchain with Clanker platform. It's designed to be fun and community-driven, with a simple meme image generator that lets users create their own Coat Dog memes. As part of the token's mechanics, 0.4% of all fees collected through the Clanker platform are used to burn Coat Dog tokens, reducing supply over time. The project combines meme culture with basic utility, aiming to grow through community creativity and Clanker platform support. Official Website: https://coatdog.com Buy COAT Now!

COAT DOG (COAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COAT DOG (COAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 172.26K Total Supply: $ 98.23B Circulating Supply: $ 98.23B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 172.26K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

COAT DOG (COAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COAT DOG (COAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COAT's tokenomics, explore COAT token's live price!

