Cluster Price (CLSTR)
The live price of Cluster (CLSTR) today is 0.0003889 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 388.66K USD. CLSTR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cluster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cluster price change within the day is +16.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Cluster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cluster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cluster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cluster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+16.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cluster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-7.07%
+16.02%
-7.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentralized AI: Super Swarm of Models. Fine-tuning is the core of our Decentralized AI Super Swarm! We're building a decentralized AI ecosystem where a super swarm of specialized, smaller models collaborates to perform complex tasks, coordinated through a community-driven, modular architecture and governed by DAOs that manage LLM weights. This approach sidesteps the resource-intensive, monolithic LLMs of centralized giants, offering asymmetric advantages in efficiency, innovation, and community engagement. A "super swarm" refers to a decentralized network of AI models, each specialized for specific tasks or domains, that collaborate to perform complex, multi-step tasks. Unlike a single, general-purpose LLM (e.g., GPT-4), which handles diverse tasks within one model, a super swarm distributes intelligence across many smaller models, coordinated through a decentralized protocol. This mimics biological swarms (e.g., ant colonies), where simple agents collectively achieve sophisticated outcomes. Users & creators fine-tune models or contribute datasets, earning rewards for their work — think data curation, model training, or testing.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cluster (CLSTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLSTR token's extensive tokenomics now!
