Clawris Price Today

The live Clawris (CLAWRIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWRIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWRIS.

Clawris currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,070, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CLAWRIS. During the last 24 hours, CLAWRIS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWRIS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Clawris (CLAWRIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.07K$ 50.07K $ 50.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 50.07K$ 50.07K $ 50.07K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Clawris is $ 50.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWRIS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.07K.