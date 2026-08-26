CLAWLETT Price Today

The live CLAWLETT (CLAWLETT) price today is $ 0.00831872, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWLETT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00831872 per CLAWLETT.

CLAWLETT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 174,319, with a circulating supply of 20.96M CLAWLETT. During the last 24 hours, CLAWLETT traded between $ 0.00819952 (low) and $ 0.00855981 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.34, while the all-time low was $ 0.00112421.

In short-term performance, CLAWLETT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -9.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 562.98.

CLAWLETT (CLAWLETT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.32K$ 174.32K $ 174.32K Volume (24H) $ 562.98$ 562.98 $ 562.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.32K$ 174.32K $ 174.32K Circulation Supply 20.96M 20.96M 20.96M Total Supply 20,955,000.0 20,955,000.0 20,955,000.0

The current Market Cap of CLAWLETT is $ 174.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 562.98. The circulating supply of CLAWLETT is 20.96M, with a total supply of 20955000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.32K.