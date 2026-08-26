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The live Claw Doge price today is 0 USD.CLAWDOGE market cap is 29,510 USD. Track real-time CLAWDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Claw Doge price today is 0 USD.CLAWDOGE market cap is 29,510 USD. Track real-time CLAWDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CLAWDOGE

CLAWDOGE Price Info

What is CLAWDOGE

CLAWDOGE Official Website

CLAWDOGE Tokenomics

CLAWDOGE Price Forecast

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Claw Doge Logo

Claw Doge Price (CLAWDOGE)

Unlisted

1 CLAWDOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.00002951
$0.00002951$0.00002951
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:37:28 (UTC+8)

Claw Doge Price Today

The live Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLAWDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CLAWDOGE.

Claw Doge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,510, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CLAWDOGE. During the last 24 hours, CLAWDOGE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CLAWDOGE moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Market Information

$ 29.51K
$ 29.51K$ 29.51K

--
----

$ 29.51K
$ 29.51K$ 29.51K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Claw Doge is $ 29.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLAWDOGE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.51K.

Claw Doge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Claw Doge

Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CLAWDOGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Claw Doge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Claw Doge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CLAWDOGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Claw Doge Price Prediction.

What is Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE)

Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) is a meme-driven crypto project born from the fusion of two iconic energies: the playful spirit of Doge and the unstoppable grip of a claw. Emerging from a vibrant, ocean-themed narrative, Claw Doge represents momentum, instinct, and the thrill of seizing opportunities at the right moment. Its visual identity—a Doge head merged with a lobster body—captures both humor and boldness, making it instantly recognizable in the meme coin space.

Built on Base, Claw Doge embraces speed, accessibility, and community-first growth. The project is designed to be simple to engage with while delivering a strong, culture-driven presence across social platforms. Rather than relying on complex mechanics, Claw Doge focuses on narrative, virality, and participation. Every interaction, meme, and post contributes to a growing ecosystem powered by its holders.

Claw Doge thrives on energy. It is not just about holding a token, but about being part of a movement that celebrates fun, creativity, and timing. The “claw” symbolizes action—the ability to snap into opportunities before they pass. This concept resonates deeply in the fast-paced world of crypto, where timing can define outcomes.

The community is at the center of everything. From meme creation to social engagement, Claw Doge encourages users to contribute, share, and amplify the project’s presence. It is designed to evolve organically, shaped by the collective creativity of its supporters.

Claw Doge is simple in concept, bold in identity, and driven by momentum. Dive into the ocean, follow the claw, and be part of a story that’s just getting started.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemBase MemeDog-Themed

About Claw Doge

What is the real-time price of Claw Doge today?

The live price of Claw Doge stands at $, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CLAWDOGE?

CLAWDOGE has traded between $0.0 and $0.0, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Claw Doge showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CLAWDOGE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CLAWDOGE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Claw Doge?

With a market cap of $29510, Claw Doge is ranked #--, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CLAWDOGE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Claw Doge compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CLAWDOGE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Meme,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Base Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Claw Doge

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:37:28 (UTC+8)

Claw Doge (CLAWDOGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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