CitaDAO Price (KNIGHT)
The live price of CitaDAO (KNIGHT) today is 0.00139028 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.02M USD. KNIGHT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CitaDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 143.78 USD
- CitaDAO price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.46B USD
During today, the price change of CitaDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CitaDAO to USD was $ +0.0001103195.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CitaDAO to USD was $ +0.0000561364.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CitaDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001103195
|+7.94%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000561364
|+4.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CitaDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+6.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CitaDAO is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform for Real Estate to be tokenized on-chain, built on the Ethereum ecosystem. CitaDAO aims to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability in the existing real estate ecosystem by creating interoperability with other DeFi applications/primitives that operate on the Ethereum protocol. Real estate token allows the community to diversify their portfolio on-chain to generate stable yield through real-world assets that have constant liquidity through AMM. We are building a platform that creates easier, borderless, transparent, and scalable access to real estate for the community. By tokenizing and transacting real estate on-chain, we aim to solve the lack of liquidity, access limitation, and lack of composability plaguing the existing real estate universe. With DeFi gaining popularity over the past years, the ecosystem needs alternative sources of yield generation beyond lending protocols and trading fees. Real estate is an asset that has a proven track record of value and real-world income stream that will provide higher and more sustainable yields in the DeFi ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
