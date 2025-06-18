What is Chumbi Valley (CHMB)

Chumbi Valley is an enchanting RPG Play-to-Earn blockchain game being built on BSC & Polygon. Chumbi Valley features NFT creatures and original art inspired by Pokemon and Studio Ghibli. Chumbi are adorable bipedal NFT creatures that inhabit a mysterious forest valley. As the main character, you can breed and collect Chumbi, explore with them and battle to earn crypto rewards. Earn additional rewards by working with your Chumbi to maintain a farm and grow crops. Gather in-game resources to craft NFT items and even earn while offline with Chumbi automation spells. Additionally, you can own NFT land plots in Chumbi Village, where you can interact with other players and build a community.

Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chumbi Valley (CHMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHMB token's extensive tokenomics now!