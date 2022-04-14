Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Tokenomics
Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Information
Chumbi Valley is an enchanting RPG Play-to-Earn blockchain game being built on BSC & Polygon. Chumbi Valley features NFT creatures and original art inspired by Pokemon and Studio Ghibli.
Chumbi are adorable bipedal NFT creatures that inhabit a mysterious forest valley. As the main character, you can breed and collect Chumbi, explore with them and battle to earn crypto rewards. Earn additional rewards by working with your Chumbi to maintain a farm and grow crops. Gather in-game resources to craft NFT items and even earn while offline with Chumbi automation spells. Additionally, you can own NFT land plots in Chumbi Village, where you can interact with other players and build a community.
Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chumbi Valley (CHMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Chumbi Valley (CHMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chumbi Valley (CHMB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CHMB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CHMB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CHMB's tokenomics, explore CHMB token's live price!
