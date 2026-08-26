Chomolon Joff Price Today

The live Chomolon Joff (JOFF) price today is $ 0.01412551, with a 10.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current JOFF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01412551 per JOFF.

Chomolon Joff currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,312,125, with a circulating supply of 871.53M JOFF. During the last 24 hours, JOFF traded between $ 0.01240874 (low) and $ 0.01436072 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03078726, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, JOFF moved +0.40% in the last hour and +1,540.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 452.04K.

Chomolon Joff (JOFF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.31M$ 12.31M $ 12.31M Volume (24H) $ 452.04K$ 452.04K $ 452.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.31M$ 12.31M $ 12.31M Circulation Supply 871.53M 871.53M 871.53M Total Supply 871,530,911.7892947 871,530,911.7892947 871,530,911.7892947

The current Market Cap of Chomolon Joff is $ 12.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 452.04K. The circulating supply of JOFF is 871.53M, with a total supply of 871530911.7892947. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.31M.