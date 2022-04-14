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Top Zircuit Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Zircuit Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.433
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
Ethena USDe
Ethena USDe
USDE
$ 1
-0.01%
-0.01%
-0.06%
$ 4.49B
$ 140.36K
3
Ethena Staked USDe
Ethena Staked USDe
SUSDE
$ 1.24
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 1.33B
$ 25.57M
4
Ethena
Ethena
ENA
$ 0.14289
+0.01%
-8.36%
+55.04%
$ 1.33B
$ 180.55M
5
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
Kelp DAO Restaked ETH
RSETH
$ 2,646.29
+0.24%
-0.02%
+9.31%
$ 1.10B
$ 284.10K
6
Restaked Swell ETH
Restaked Swell ETH
RSWETH
$ 2,633.38
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.05%
$ 30.11M
$ 6.67K
7
Zircuit
Zircuit
ZRC
$ 0.00091828
-0.25%
-0.17%
+27.68%
$ 3.36M
$ 457.29K
8
Gud Tech
Gud Tech
GUD
$ 5.949E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 49.38K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Zircuit Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Zircuit Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $15.77B.
What is the best-performing Zircuit Ecosystem token right now?
Among Zircuit Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SUSDE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Zircuit Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Zircuit Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Zircuit Ecosystem tokens include LINK, USDE, SUSDE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Zircuit Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Zircuit Ecosystem tokens is approximately $15.77B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Zircuit Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.