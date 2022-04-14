Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Neon Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Neon Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00006
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Solana
Solana
SOL
$ 97.4
0.00%
-4.64%
+15.04%
$ 56.32B
$ 1.17M
3
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,089.61
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
4
Jito Staked SOL
Jito Staked SOL
JITOSOL
$ 125.82
+0.03%
-0.03%
+15.03%
$ 972.74M
$ 43.16M
5
Pyth Network
Pyth Network
PYTH
$ 0.05193
+0.10%
-1.77%
+20.69%
$ 402.81M
$ 40.97M
6
Bonk
Bonk
BONK
$ 0.000003071
-0.23%
-9.83%
+24.67%
$ 268.12M
$ 353.92B
7
Neon EVM
Neon EVM
NEON
$ 0.01418
-0.14%
+4.32%
+10.37%
$ 3.41M
$ 3.98M
8
Wrapped Neon
Wrapped Neon
WNEON
$ 0.01563166
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.05K
$ 3.41

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Neon Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Neon Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $141.97B.
What is the best-performing Neon Ecosystem token right now?
Among Neon Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, NEON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.32% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Neon Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Neon Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Neon Ecosystem tokens include USDC, SOL, WBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Neon Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Neon Ecosystem tokens is approximately $141.97B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Neon Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.