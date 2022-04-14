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Top Lisk Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Lisk Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Wrapped BTC
Wrapped BTC
WBTC
$ 79,153.65
+0.05%
-2.33%
+14.20%
$ 9.19B
$ 2.88
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.409
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
Tellor Tributes
Tellor Tributes
TRB
$ 17.58
+0.34%
-0.06%
+26.75%
$ 49.45M
$ 11.14M
4
Lisk
Lisk
LSK
$ 0.090857
-0.29%
-0.02%
+9.59%
$ 21.17M
$ 2.43M
5
Compliant Naira
Compliant Naira
CNGN
$ 0.00072054
0.00%
0.00%
+0.79%
$ 2.40M
$ 17.60K
6
Stargate Bridged USDT0
Stargate Bridged USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 1.08M
$ 41.36K
7
IDRX
IDRX
IDRX
$ 5.688E-5
-0.09%
+0.42%
+1.07%
$ 1.05M
--
8
OpenUSDT
OpenUSDT
OUSDT
$ 0.999925
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 784.98K
$ 1.17M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Lisk Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Lisk Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $16.76B.
What is the best-performing Lisk Ecosystem token right now?
Among Lisk Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, IDRX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.42% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Lisk Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Lisk Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Lisk Ecosystem tokens include WBTC, LINK, TRB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Lisk Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Lisk Ecosystem tokens is approximately $16.76B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Lisk Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.