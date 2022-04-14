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Top Guild and Scholarship Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Guild and Scholarship sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games
YGG
$ 0.02277
+0.67%
-4.30%
+11.79%
$ 17.13M
$ 2.27M
2
Ancient8
Ancient8
A8
$ 0.004762
+0.86%
+11.47%
+11.96%
$ 2.65M
$ 9.74M
3
BlockchainSpace
BlockchainSpace
GUILD
$ 0.00278755
0.00%
0.00%
-1.24%
$ 1.27M
$ 99.98
4
Avocado DAO
Avocado DAO
AVG
$ 0.0023057
0.00%
--
+6.44%
$ 353.19K
$ 1.27
5
BlackPool
BlackPool
BPT
$ 0.0023834
+0.59%
--
+11.28%
$ 53.31K
$ 9.42
6
VEMP Horizon
VEMP Horizon
VEMP
$ 4.822E-5
+0.08%
+0.21%
-6.71%
$ 24.11K
--
7
Rain Protocol
Rain Protocol
RAIN
$ 0.0180323
+0.06%
+22.94%
+30.08%
--
$ 282.10M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Guild and Scholarship tokens and why are they popular?
Guild and Scholarship tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $21.48M.
What is the best-performing Guild and Scholarship token right now?
Among Guild and Scholarship tokens tracked on MEXC, RAIN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 22.94% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Guild and Scholarship tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Guild and Scholarship tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Guild and Scholarship tokens include YGG, A8, GUILD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Guild and Scholarship category?
The combined market capitalization of all Guild and Scholarship tokens is approximately $21.48M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Guild and Scholarship sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.