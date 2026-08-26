BIG Indie Games Price (BIG)
The live BIG Indie Games (BIG) price today is $ 0.00396095, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00396095 per BIG.
BIG Indie Games currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 48,378, with a circulating supply of 12.21M BIG. During the last 24 hours, BIG traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00484664, while the all-time low was $ 0.0031994.
In short-term performance, BIG moved -- in the last hour and +18.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.89.
The current Market Cap of BIG Indie Games is $ 48.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.89. The circulating supply of BIG is 12.21M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 396.10K.
--
--
+18.06%
+18.06%
In 2040, the price of BIG Indie Games could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
BIG Indie Games is an independent game studio focused on building high-quality games for multiple platforms. Our goal is simple: create games that regular gamers genuinely want to play, without unnecessary barriers, complicated onboarding, or forced Web3 integrations.
We believe games should be judged by the strength of their gameplay, quality, performance, visuals, and overall player experience. That is why our main focus is on building polished, accessible, and entertaining games for real gaming audiences across platforms such as PC, mobile, and future distribution channels.
BIG Indie Games follows a zero crypto friction approach. Players do not need wallets, tokens, blockchain knowledge, or any Web3 steps to enjoy our games. Our games are built as real games first, designed to reach mainstream players and generate real-world revenue through quality products.
At the same time, BIG Indie Games is connected to the broader Web3 ecosystem through the $BIG token. Instead of forcing crypto directly into the gameplay experience, our strategy is to use revenue generated by our games to support and grow the $BIG ecosystem. This can include buy-backs, marketing, team development, future game development, ecosystem growth, and long-term brand expansion.
We approach $BIG with a long-term growth mindset, similar to how strong companies focus on building value around their brand and community. The stronger our games perform, the more opportunities we create to support the ecosystem behind them.
Our mission is to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and Web3 by removing the friction for players while still creating value for our token ecosystem. No complicated crypto mechanics. No forced integrations. Just high-quality games, real revenue, and a long-term vision.
Zero crypto friction. Real gamers. BIG games.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is BIG Indie Games's current price?
BIG Indie Games trades at $0.00396095, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of BIG?
With a market cap of $48378, BIG is ranked #6285 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does BIG Indie Games generate daily?
It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of BIG?
There are 12213859.586967036 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
BIG Indie Games fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, reflecting daily volatility.
How does BIG Indie Games compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is $0.00484664, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence BIG?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Game Studio category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does BIG behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.