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Top Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Hedera
Hedera
HBAR
$ 0.07813
+0.58%
-4.66%
+9.91%
$ 3.39B
$ 9.45M
2
Kaspa
Kaspa
KAS
$ 0.027792
+0.75%
-6.67%
+5.04%
$ 765.59M
$ 38.76M
3
MIOTAC
MIOTAC
IOTA
$ 0.04349
+0.39%
-5.95%
+21.75%
$ 195.31M
$ 1.58M
4
Nano
Nano
XNO
$ 0.397277
+1.50%
-0.00%
+5.21%
$ 52.94M
$ 688.12K
5
Constellation
Constellation
DAG
$ 0.007511
+0.20%
-0.86%
+9.20%
$ 21.59M
$ 7.74M
6
Obyte
Obyte
GBYTE
$ 5.14
+0.39%
+0.02%
-4.10%
$ 4.84M
$ 8.15K
7
HTR
HTR
HTR
$ 0.003161
-2.62%
-9.96%
+41.06%
$ 1.63M
$ 18.19M
8
XDAG
XDAG
XDAG
$ 0.0007559
-0.40%
-0.14%
-9.96%
$ 990.83K
$ 54.23K
9
XELIS
XELIS
XEL
$ 0.163
0.00%
-16.13%
-13.81%
$ 851.66K
$ 73.96K
10
U2U Network
U2U Network
U2U
$ 0.000349
-0.03%
-3.13%
-3.08%
$ 533.65K
$ 159.64M
11
Taraxa Coin
Taraxa Coin
TARA
$ 0.0000314
-0.16%
-9.51%
-14.56%
$ 187.83K
$ 1.66B
12
UBIX Network
UBIX Network
UBX
$ 2.37121E-7
0.00%
0.00%
-3.19%
$ 103.91K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens and why are they popular?
Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 12 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $4.43B.
What is the best-performing Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) token right now?
Among Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens tracked on MEXC, GBYTE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 12 Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens include HBAR, KAS, IOTA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) category?
The combined market capitalization of all Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) tokens is approximately $4.43B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.