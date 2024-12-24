Obyte Price (GBYTE)
The live price of Obyte (GBYTE) today is 6.68 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.81M USD. GBYTE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Obyte Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 721.36 USD
- Obyte price change within the day is +1.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 873.25K USD
During today, the price change of Obyte to USD was $ +0.089607.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Obyte to USD was $ -0.5062852160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Obyte to USD was $ +0.5427620240.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Obyte to USD was $ -1.2216508922545325.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.089607
|+1.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.5062852160
|-7.57%
|60 Days
|$ +0.5427620240
|+8.13%
|90 Days
|$ -1.2216508922545325
|-15.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Obyte: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+1.36%
-3.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on Dec 25, 2016, Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Thanks to absence of blocks and miners, access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open. Obyte is the first DAG based cryptocurrency platform to support dApps. Due to absence of miners and blocks, there is no risk of front-running and other miner manipulation, and dApps are safer and easier to develop than blockchain based dApps. DApps are developed in Oscript - a new language that avoids many unsafe programming patterns common in earlier dApp platforms. Thanks to its safety, Obyte is especially well suited for DeFi apps, some are already available on the platform, such as Discount Stablecoins (https://ostable.org), some are being developed. Other features include: self-sovereign identity, private untraceable currencies, sending crypto to email using textcoins, and extremely small-footprint libraries suitable for small IoT devices.
