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Top Core Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Core Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00007
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.04%
$ 74.80B
$ 104.16M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.347
+1.07%
-4.18%
+8.22%
$ 7.47B
$ 72.44K
3
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999814
0.00%
0.00%
+0.02%
$ 209.98M
$ 5.13M
4
Fiamma BTC
Fiamma BTC
FIABTC
$ 61,009
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.02M
$ 47.24
5
ASX Capital
ASX Capital
ASX
$ 0.070836
+0.27%
-0.01%
+10.89%
$ 575.61K
$ 811.14
6
Wrapped CORE
Wrapped CORE
WCORE
$ 0.02499556
+1.22%
-0.00%
+15.60%
$ 469.09K
$ 1.45K
7
b14g dualCORE
b14g dualCORE
DUALCORE
$ 0.0336394
+0.65%
--
+24.78%
$ 413.47K
$ 2.00
8
PLAYZAP
PLAYZAP
PZP
$ 0.001745
-0.52%
-11.24%
+37.75%
$ 193.26K
$ 17.01M
9
Colend
Colend
CLND
$ 0.03563083
+0.10%
-0.01%
+17.26%
$ 148.76K
$ 35.79
10
Pell Network Token
Pell Network Token
PELL
$ 0.00016528
0.00%
-0.01%
+0.53%
$ 55.54K
$ 155.95
11
ARS
ARS
ARS
$ 0.0006296
-0.02%
-0.03%
-0.71%
--
$ 88.48M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Core Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Core Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 11 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $82.49B.
What is the best-performing Core Ecosystem token right now?
Among Core Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, AUSD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Core Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 11 Core Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Core Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, AUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Core Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Core Ecosystem tokens is approximately $82.49B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Core Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.