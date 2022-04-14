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Top Bitcoin Sidechains Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Bitcoin Sidechains sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Stacks
Stacks
STX
$ 0.2734
+2.31%
+12.47%
+106.72%
$ 491.03M
$ 1.60M
2
STRK
STRK
STRK
$ 0.02578
+0.94%
-6.74%
+6.46%
$ 164.54M
$ 11.00M
3
Fractal Bitcoin
Fractal Bitcoin
FB
$ 0.3353
-0.09%
-1.03%
-4.03%
$ 34.98M
$ 175.58K
4
Core DAO
Core DAO
CORE
$ 0.02497
+0.93%
-2.39%
+15.62%
$ 30.88M
$ 3.27M
5
Merlin Chain
Merlin Chain
MERL
$ 0.01896
+1.01%
-2.97%
+0.96%
$ 24.14M
$ 3.64M
6
Bitcoin on Rootstock
Bitcoin on Rootstock
RBTC
$ 78,842
+0.24%
-0.01%
+13.79%
$ 16.26M
$ 382.98K
7
ELA
ELA
ELA
$ 0.3683
0.00%
+33.54%
+43.70%
$ 8.51M
$ 4.02K
8
Coinweb
Coinweb
CWEB
$ 0.00055123
-0.09%
+0.01%
-4.80%
$ 3.74M
$ 2.07K
9
Tectum EmissionToken
Tectum EmissionToken
TET
$ 0.2882
0.00%
-3.36%
+19.87%
$ 2.85M
$ 206.32K
10
GOAT Network
GOAT Network
GOATED
$ 0.008479
+0.05%
+0.24%
+1.54%
$ 882.58K
$ 4.32M
11
Sovryn
Sovryn
SOV
$ 0.01283558
+0.99%
--
-12.13%
$ 771.58K
$ 2.14K
12
$ 0.006125
-0.03%
-0.68%
+1.41%
$ 393.15K
$ 2.88M
13
SatoshiVM
SatoshiVM
SAVM
$ 0.00492559
+0.26%
--
+1.08%
$ 36.22K
$ 346.36
14
Bitlayer
Bitlayer
BTR
$ 0.03323
-2.58%
+9.84%
+9.51%
--
$ 2.17M
15
TAP Protocol
TAP Protocol
TAP
$ 0.0912
-3.10%
-12.98%
+1.69%
--
$ 258.13K
16
BOB
BOB
BOB
$ 0.00412
-0.15%
+3.00%
+5.51%
--
$ 16.93M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Bitcoin Sidechains tokens and why are they popular?
Bitcoin Sidechains tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 16 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $779.02M.
What is the best-performing Bitcoin Sidechains token right now?
Among Bitcoin Sidechains tokens tracked on MEXC, ELA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 33.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Bitcoin Sidechains tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 16 Bitcoin Sidechains tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Bitcoin Sidechains tokens include STX, STRK, FB. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Bitcoin Sidechains category?
The combined market capitalization of all Bitcoin Sidechains tokens is approximately $779.02M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Bitcoin Sidechains sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.