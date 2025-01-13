CaliCoin Price (CALI)
The live price of CaliCoin (CALI) today is 0.00279775 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 83.93K USD. CALI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CaliCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.00 USD
- CaliCoin price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 30.00M USD
During today, the price change of CaliCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CaliCoin to USD was $ +0.0000050331.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CaliCoin to USD was $ -0.0008828495.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CaliCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000050331
|+0.18%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008828495
|-31.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CaliCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CaliCoin is a unique charity token and a crypto-donation platform devoted to helping animals which are abandoned or disabled—what CaliCoin terms, “Animals of Determination” (AODs). CaliCoin smartly marries the dual affinity many crypto-enthusiasts have for animal welfare, and hence provides a safe, transparent, and seamless means to help AODs around the world. CaliCoin is built on the Ethereum Network, which means every transaction is transparent and highly protected. Currently, there are 100 Million fixed supply tokens with the coin listed on multiple exchanges. To ensure transparency, the CaliCoin team conducts rigorous due diligence on AOD charities before admitting them into the CaliCoin system. Once a charity is qualified, it is added to the CaliCoin platform and assigned its own wallet. Prospective donors can then peruse the charities, choose one or more (or all!) for a donation, and purchase and deposit CaliCoins seamlessly into the wallets of their choice. CaliCoin is 100% non-profit and takes no commissions or added fees. Donors can rest assured 100% of their donations go directly to the animals.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
