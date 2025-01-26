Built Different Price (BUILT)
The live price of Built Different (BUILT) today is 0.00373798 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.86M USD. BUILT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Built Different Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.47M USD
- Built Different price change within the day is +3.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUILT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUILT price information.
During today, the price change of Built Different to USD was $ +0.00011702.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Built Different to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Built Different to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Built Different to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011702
|+3.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Built Different: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.44%
+3.23%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Built Different is not just a token; it’s a movement. Inspired by the relentless pursuit of greatness, Built Different embodies the spirit of innovation, ambition, and breaking barriers. Positioned as a standout project on the Solana ecosystem, it draws parallels to the meteoric rise of coins like $Sigma and $Giga, capturing the imagination of those who aspire for more in life and in crypto. Core Values: • Innovation: Pushing boundaries in the crypto space. • Resilience: Built to thrive in any market conditions. • Community: Empowering individuals to stride for more together. Why Built Different? Built Different is more than a financial asset—it’s a badge of honor for those who see themselves as visionaries, risk-takers, and builders of the future. With its catchy slogan and bold ethos, it appeals to a new generation of crypto investors who crave purpose beyond profits.
|1 BUILT to AUD
A$0.0059060084
|1 BUILT to GBP
￡0.002990384
|1 BUILT to EUR
€0.003551081
|1 BUILT to USD
$0.00373798
