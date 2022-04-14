Built Different (BUILT) Tokenomics
Built Different (BUILT) Information
Built Different is not just a token; it’s a movement. Inspired by the relentless pursuit of greatness, Built Different embodies the spirit of innovation, ambition, and breaking barriers. Positioned as a standout project on the Solana ecosystem, it draws parallels to the meteoric rise of coins like $Sigma and $Giga, capturing the imagination of those who aspire for more in life and in crypto.
Core Values: • Innovation: Pushing boundaries in the crypto space. • Resilience: Built to thrive in any market conditions. • Community: Empowering individuals to stride for more together.
Why Built Different? Built Different is more than a financial asset—it’s a badge of honor for those who see themselves as visionaries, risk-takers, and builders of the future. With its catchy slogan and bold ethos, it appeals to a new generation of crypto investors who crave purpose beyond profits.
Built Different (BUILT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Built Different (BUILT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Built Different (BUILT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Built Different (BUILT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUILT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUILT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BUILT's tokenomics, explore BUILT token's live price!
BUILT Price Prediction
Want to know where BUILT might be heading? Our BUILT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.