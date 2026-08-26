Botanix Pegged Bitcoin Price Today

The live Botanix Pegged Bitcoin (PBTC) price today is $ 61,254, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 61,254 per PBTC.

Botanix Pegged Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,015, with a circulating supply of 1.05 PBTC. During the last 24 hours, PBTC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 125,916, while the all-time low was $ 55,676.

In short-term performance, PBTC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 644.00.

Botanix Pegged Bitcoin (PBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.02K$ 64.02K $ 64.02K Volume (24H) $ 644.00$ 644.00 $ 644.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.02K$ 64.02K $ 64.02K Circulation Supply 1.05 1.05 1.05 Total Supply 0.6599569847367369 0.6599569847367369 0.6599569847367369

The current Market Cap of Botanix Pegged Bitcoin is $ 64.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 644.00. The circulating supply of PBTC is 1.05, with a total supply of 0.6599569847367369. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.02K.