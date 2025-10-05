Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000841 $ 0.0000841 $ 0.0000841 24H Low $ 0.00008991 $ 0.00008991 $ 0.00008991 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000841$ 0.0000841 $ 0.0000841 24H High $ 0.00008991$ 0.00008991 $ 0.00008991 All Time High $ 0.00154863$ 0.00154863 $ 0.00154863 Lowest Price $ 0.00002681$ 0.00002681 $ 0.00002681 Price Change (1H) +0.15% Price Change (1D) +5.98% Price Change (7D) +24.04% Price Change (7D) +24.04%

Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) real-time price is $0.00008973. Over the past 24 hours, BOSSBURGER traded between a low of $ 0.0000841 and a high of $ 0.00008991, showing active market volatility. BOSSBURGER's all-time high price is $ 0.00154863, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002681.

In terms of short-term performance, BOSSBURGER has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, +5.98% over 24 hours, and +24.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Boss Burger (BOSSBURGER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.73K$ 89.73K $ 89.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.73K$ 89.73K $ 89.73K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Boss Burger is $ 89.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOSSBURGER is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.73K.