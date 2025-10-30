BOOPI (BOOPI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0,0011365$ 0,0011365 $ 0,0011365 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0,72% Price Change (1D) -0,10% Price Change (7D) -7,55% Price Change (7D) -7,55%

BOOPI (BOOPI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BOOPI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BOOPI's all-time high price is $ 0,0011365, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BOOPI has changed by -0,72% over the past hour, -0,10% over 24 hours, and -7,55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BOOPI (BOOPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31,67K$ 31,67K $ 31,67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31,90K$ 31,90K $ 31,90K Circulation Supply 948,03M 948,03M 948,03M Total Supply 954 937 221,1431489 954 937 221,1431489 954 937 221,1431489

The current Market Cap of BOOPI is $ 31,67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOOPI is 948,03M, with a total supply of 954937221.1431489. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31,90K.