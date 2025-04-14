boby Price (BOBY)
The live price of boby (BOBY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.97K USD. BOBY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key boby Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- boby price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
During today, the price change of boby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of boby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of boby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of boby to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-2.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-54.28%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of boby: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+14.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Let $BOBY bring the joy of wagging tails to your crypto wallet! Whether you’re here for the laughs, the love of memes, or the potential for growth, Boby Token is ready to lead the way. boby ots new mem token just lanched and we hope that we take over all mem token , we understand the growing of meme token around the word, and we hope to be number 1 one day, also we hope to every one who invisted in boby token to get teach.
