boby (BOBY) Tokenomics
boby (BOBY) Information
Let $BOBY bring the joy of wagging tails to your crypto wallet! Whether you’re here for the laughs, the love of memes, or the potential for growth, Boby Token is ready to lead the way. boby ots new mem token just lanched and we hope that we take over all mem token , we understand the growing of meme token around the word, and we hope to be number 1 one day, also we hope to every one who invisted in boby token to get teach.
boby (BOBY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for boby (BOBY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
boby (BOBY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of boby (BOBY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOBY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOBY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BOBY's tokenomics, explore BOBY token's live price!
BOBY Price Prediction
Want to know where BOBY might be heading? Our BOBY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.