BNB Card Price (BNBCARD)
The live price of BNB Card (BNBCARD) today is 0.00349378 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.50M USD. BNBCARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BNB Card Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BNB Card price change within the day is +8.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BNBCARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNBCARD price information.
During today, the price change of BNB Card to USD was $ +0.00028179.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BNB Card to USD was $ +0.0077904170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BNB Card to USD was $ +0.0064954471.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BNB Card to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028179
|+8.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0077904170
|+222.98%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0064954471
|+185.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BNB Card: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.76%
+8.77%
+124.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BNBCard is a memecoin on BSC. It was deployed because of the trending of https://bnb-card.vercel.app/. Even the cofounder of Binance He Yi has engaged with the BNB card. We have the unique narrative and most of the Chinese community and KOLs have shown interested in BNB Card. We have reached 30m+ trading volume in less than 20h. It was launched 20h ago (18th April) and CTOed by some Chinese holders. The community has planned for Twitter raiding and spaces along with meme contest. Also we have entered $4.4M Binance Liquidity Pool Support competition currently ranked as no.1.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BNBCARD to VND
₫91.9388207
|1 BNBCARD to AUD
A$0.0053454834
|1 BNBCARD to GBP
￡0.0025504594
|1 BNBCARD to EUR
€0.0030395886
|1 BNBCARD to USD
$0.00349378
|1 BNBCARD to MYR
RM0.0147437516
|1 BNBCARD to TRY
₺0.1374453052
|1 BNBCARD to JPY
¥0.5001695448
|1 BNBCARD to RUB
₽0.2771266296
|1 BNBCARD to INR
₹0.299766324
|1 BNBCARD to IDR
Rp56.3512824334
|1 BNBCARD to KRW
₩4.7469639482
|1 BNBCARD to PHP
₱0.1943589814
|1 BNBCARD to EGP
￡E.0.1735360526
|1 BNBCARD to BRL
R$0.0196699814
|1 BNBCARD to CAD
C$0.0047515408
|1 BNBCARD to BDT
৳0.4267302892
|1 BNBCARD to NGN
₦5.4933401696
|1 BNBCARD to UAH
₴0.1447473054
|1 BNBCARD to VES
Bs0.33889666
|1 BNBCARD to PKR
Rs0.98524596
|1 BNBCARD to KZT
₸1.782526556
|1 BNBCARD to THB
฿0.11354785
|1 BNBCARD to TWD
NT$0.1044989598
|1 BNBCARD to AED
د.إ0.0128221726
|1 BNBCARD to CHF
Fr0.0028299618
|1 BNBCARD to HKD
HK$0.0273912352
|1 BNBCARD to MAD
.د.م0.0321078382
|1 BNBCARD to MXN
$0.0671155138