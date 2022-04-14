BNB Card (BNBCARD) Tokenomics
BNB Card (BNBCARD) Information
BNBCard is a memecoin on BSC. It was deployed because of the trending of https://bnb-card.vercel.app/. Even the cofounder of Binance He Yi has engaged with the BNB card. We have the unique narrative and most of the Chinese community and KOLs have shown interested in BNB Card. We have reached 30m+ trading volume in less than 20h. It was launched 20h ago (18th April) and CTOed by some Chinese holders. The community has planned for Twitter raiding and spaces along with meme contest. Also we have entered $4.4M Binance Liquidity Pool Support competition currently ranked as no.1.
BNB Card (BNBCARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
BNB Card (BNBCARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BNB Card (BNBCARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNBCARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNBCARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
BNBCARD Price Prediction
