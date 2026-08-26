Blue Agent Price Today

The live Blue Agent (BLUEAGENT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLUEAGENT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BLUEAGENT.

Blue Agent currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 43,118, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BLUEAGENT. During the last 24 hours, BLUEAGENT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLUEAGENT moved +0.27% in the last hour and +29.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Blue Agent (BLUEAGENT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.12K$ 43.12K $ 43.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.12K$ 43.12K $ 43.12K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Blue Agent is $ 43.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUEAGENT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.12K.