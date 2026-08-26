Bloom Terminal Price Today

The live Bloom Terminal (BLOOM) price today is $ 0.00156066, with a 19.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLOOM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00156066 per BLOOM.

Bloom Terminal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 152,178, with a circulating supply of 97.50M BLOOM. During the last 24 hours, BLOOM traded between $ 0.00122175 (low) and $ 0.00191103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0090223, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BLOOM moved +0.70% in the last hour and +353.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 18.66K.

Bloom Terminal (BLOOM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 152.18K$ 152.18K $ 152.18K Volume (24H) $ 18.66K$ 18.66K $ 18.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 156.08K$ 156.08K $ 156.08K Circulation Supply 97.50M 97.50M 97.50M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bloom Terminal is $ 152.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 18.66K. The circulating supply of BLOOM is 97.50M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.08K.