BlockDAG Price Today

The live BlockDAG (BDAG) price today is $ 0, with a 7.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BDAG.

BlockDAG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,729,736, with a circulating supply of 90.71B BDAG. During the last 24 hours, BDAG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.09374, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BDAG moved +5.43% in the last hour and -10.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BlockDAG (BDAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.73M$ 1.73M $ 1.73M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Circulation Supply 90.71B 90.71B 90.71B Total Supply 104,303,340,747.0 104,303,340,747.0 104,303,340,747.0

The current Market Cap of BlockDAG is $ 1.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BDAG is 90.71B, with a total supply of 104303340747.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.