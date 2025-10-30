The live BlockAI price today is 0.12494 USD. Track real-time BAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live BlockAI price today is 0.12494 USD. Track real-time BAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore BAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.12494
BlockAI (BAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:26:49 (UTC+8)

BlockAI (BAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 1.5
$ 0.061623
-3.28%

-3.28%

BlockAI (BAI) real-time price is $0.12494. Over the past 24 hours, BAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BAI's all-time high price is $ 1.5, while its all-time low price is $ 0.061623.

In terms of short-term performance, BAI has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -3.28% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BlockAI (BAI) Market Information

$ 83.70K
--
$ 749.64K
669.96K
6,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of BlockAI is $ 83.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BAI is 669.96K, with a total supply of 6000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 749.64K.

BlockAI (BAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BlockAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlockAI to USD was $ +0.0034480816.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlockAI to USD was $ +0.0787067276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlockAI to USD was $ +0.06328178334045842.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0034480816+2.76%
60 Days$ +0.0787067276+63.00%
90 Days$ +0.06328178334045842+102.63%

What is BlockAI (BAI)

The BlockAI project aims to democratize access to advanced AI tools and services by leveraging blockchain technology. It provides a decentralized platform that integrates various AI functionalities, including natural language processing, image generation, video summarization, and collaborative tools, accessible to a broad range of users.

AI Tools and Services:

Text & Chat: Access to models like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Orca, and Google Gemini. Image Generation: Use of models such as Dall-E and Stable Diffusion. Video Summarizer: Summarizes YouTube videos. Brainstorming & MindMap: Facilitates brainstorming sessions and visual mapping of ideas. Discussions: AI-driven discussions to explore specific topics. Blockchain Integration:

$BAI Token: A utility token used for accessing services on the platform. Smart Contracts: Allows AI tasks to be initiated and results returned through blockchain-based contracts.

Multichain Support: Compatibility with multiple blockchain networks like Waves, Base, and BNB Chain, ensuring broader accessibility and decentralized operations.

Community-Driven Development: DAO Participation: Users can participate in decision-making through the BAI DAO, where voting power is based on platform usage rather than token holdings. Feedback and Surveys: Continuous user feedback and surveys guide the development and evolution of the platform.

The long-term vision of BlockAI is to create a versatile, inclusive, and innovative digital ecosystem where both individuals and automated smart contracts can leverage AI to enhance various aspects of personal and professional life.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

BlockAI (BAI) Resource

BlockAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will BlockAI (BAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your BlockAI (BAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for BlockAI.

Check the BlockAI price prediction now!

BAI to Local Currencies

BlockAI (BAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BlockAI (BAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BlockAI (BAI)

How much is BlockAI (BAI) worth today?
The live BAI price in USD is 0.12494 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BAI to USD price?
The current price of BAI to USD is $ 0.12494. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of BlockAI?
The market cap for BAI is $ 83.70K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BAI?
The circulating supply of BAI is 669.96K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BAI?
BAI achieved an ATH price of 1.5 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BAI?
BAI saw an ATL price of 0.061623 USD.
What is the trading volume of BAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BAI is -- USD.
Will BAI go higher this year?
BAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
BlockAI (BAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

