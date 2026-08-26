BILLZ Price Today

The live BILLZ ($BILLZ) price today is $ 0, with a 6.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current $BILLZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $BILLZ.

BILLZ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 46,916, with a circulating supply of 800.00M $BILLZ. During the last 24 hours, $BILLZ traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $BILLZ moved -0.90% in the last hour and +19.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BILLZ ($BILLZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.92K$ 46.92K $ 46.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 58.65K$ 58.65K $ 58.65K Circulation Supply 800.00M 800.00M 800.00M Total Supply 999,996,783.5661459 999,996,783.5661459 999,996,783.5661459

The current Market Cap of BILLZ is $ 46.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $BILLZ is 800.00M, with a total supply of 999996783.5661459. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 58.65K.