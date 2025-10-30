Beta Trader (BETA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00442072$ 0.00442072 $ 0.00442072 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.50% Price Change (7D) -1.19% Price Change (7D) -1.19%

Beta Trader (BETA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BETA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BETA's all-time high price is $ 0.00442072, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BETA has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.50% over 24 hours, and -1.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Beta Trader (BETA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.55K$ 15.55K $ 15.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.55K$ 15.55K $ 15.55K Circulation Supply 998.65M 998.65M 998.65M Total Supply 998,645,248.223 998,645,248.223 998,645,248.223

The current Market Cap of Beta Trader is $ 15.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BETA is 998.65M, with a total supply of 998645248.223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.55K.