Benzene Price (BZN)
The live price of Benzene (BZN) today is 0.110286 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 114.70K USD. BZN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Benzene Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.14 USD
- Benzene price change within the day is +1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.04M USD
During today, the price change of Benzene to USD was $ +0.00195973.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Benzene to USD was $ +0.0272205920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Benzene to USD was $ +0.0226803600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Benzene to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00195973
|+1.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0272205920
|+24.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0226803600
|+20.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Benzene: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.81%
-19.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
War Riders is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on earning cryptocurrency, customizing vehicles and battling opponents. Players can build their own customized war vehicles from scratch and use them to mine and attack enemies for the in-game currency, Benzene (BZN). Most of the in-game items are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are scarce and unique. The game is based on the Ethereum network. Players can mine for BZN by driving through waypoints or raiding other players' coins. BZN has a finite supply and unique ""burning"" mechanism enforced by a smart contract. Benzene is used to buy better in-game weapons, additional garage spaces, nitro-boost, and other upgrades.
