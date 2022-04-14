Benzene (BZN) Tokenomics

Benzene (BZN) Information

War Riders is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on earning cryptocurrency, customizing vehicles and battling opponents. Players can build their own customized war vehicles from scratch and use them to mine and attack enemies for the in-game currency, Benzene (BZN). Most of the in-game items are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are scarce and unique. The game is based on the Ethereum network.

Players can mine for BZN by driving through waypoints or raiding other players' coins. BZN has a finite supply and unique ""burning"" mechanism enforced by a smart contract. Benzene is used to buy better in-game weapons, additional garage spaces, nitro-boost, and other upgrades.

Official Website:
https://warriders.com/

Benzene (BZN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 82.71K
Total Supply:
$ 99.53M
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.06M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.73M
All-Time High:
$ 32.59
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01156936
Current Price:
$ 0.077674
Benzene (BZN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Benzene (BZN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BZN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BZN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BZN's tokenomics, explore BZN token's live price!

