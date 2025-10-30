BENQI (QI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0051843 $ 0.0051843 $ 0.0051843 24H Low $ 0.00541502 $ 0.00541502 $ 0.00541502 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0051843$ 0.0051843 $ 0.0051843 24H High $ 0.00541502$ 0.00541502 $ 0.00541502 All Time High $ 0.39417$ 0.39417 $ 0.39417 Lowest Price $ 0.00323513$ 0.00323513 $ 0.00323513 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) +3.21% Price Change (7D) +2.07% Price Change (7D) +2.07%

BENQI (QI) real-time price is $0.00537947. Over the past 24 hours, QI traded between a low of $ 0.0051843 and a high of $ 0.00541502, showing active market volatility. QI's all-time high price is $ 0.39417, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00323513.

In terms of short-term performance, QI has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, +3.21% over 24 hours, and +2.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BENQI (QI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.74M$ 38.74M $ 38.74M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.74M$ 38.74M $ 38.74M Circulation Supply 7.20B 7.20B 7.20B Total Supply 7,200,000,000.0 7,200,000,000.0 7,200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BENQI is $ 38.74M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QI is 7.20B, with a total supply of 7200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.74M.